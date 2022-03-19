State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Harmonic worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 236.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 41.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,479,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth $13,257,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.61 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $996.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

