State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of PBF Energy worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 29,591 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 98,027 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after buying an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 460,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBF. StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.50.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

