UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Marathon Digital worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 49.89 and a quick ratio of 49.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.