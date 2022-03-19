BMO Capital Markets Cuts Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target to C$5.00

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

