Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) PT Raised to C$9.00

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSFFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of CSFFF stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

