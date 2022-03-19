Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) PT Raised to C$9.00

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFFGet Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSFFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of CSFFF stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

