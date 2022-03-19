Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($214.29) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €180.00 ($197.80) to €185.00 ($203.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

