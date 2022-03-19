Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FLMMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FLMMF opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina.

