Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FLMMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FLMMF opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

About Filo Mining (Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina.

