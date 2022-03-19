Comerica Bank Sells 11,433 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BILI. Barclays began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili (Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.