UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Green Dot worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Green Dot by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 78,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GDOT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $28.50 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $152,658. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

