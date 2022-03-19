Comerica Bank Sells 194,579 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 194,579 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $1,748,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 94.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 263,395 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 17.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 293,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

About Itaú Unibanco (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.