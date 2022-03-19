Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6,843.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COLL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $645.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

