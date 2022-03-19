Comerica Bank Has $638,000 Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 124.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 48,310 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 207,733 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCRN opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $856.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

