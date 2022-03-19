Comerica Bank Sells 3,090 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Heartland Express worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Heartland Express by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

