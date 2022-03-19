Insider Selling: West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP Sells $2,979,467.04 in Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WST opened at $414.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.41. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.91 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.