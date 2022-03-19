Comerica Bank Sells 1,441 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,082 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of U.S. Silica worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in U.S. Silica by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 716,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in U.S. Silica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Silica by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 213,116 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in U.S. Silica by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 550,924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLCA opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 2.91.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

