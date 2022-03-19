Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Shares of CLX opened at $133.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.13. Clorox has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

