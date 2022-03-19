Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Increased to $483.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $465.00 to $483.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q1 2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $41.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANTM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $484.30.

ANTM opened at $478.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 52-week low of $345.34 and a 52-week high of $482.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.87.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Anthem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

