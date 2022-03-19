Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Precision BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Precision BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DTIL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

DTIL stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.71. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

