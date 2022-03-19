Wells Fargo & Company Trims Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Target Price to $81.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 51,099 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

