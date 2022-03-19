The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) to report $4.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the highest is $4.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.05.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $276.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.10. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

