Raymond James Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $98.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.69. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,536,000 after acquiring an additional 124,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after acquiring an additional 756,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,046,000 after acquiring an additional 602,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $411,853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,974,000 after buying an additional 465,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.