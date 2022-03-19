Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will post $2.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.34 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $16.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

ADMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ADMP opened at $0.62 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 582,319 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 101,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 541,460 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

