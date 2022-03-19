PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Raised to $46.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of PD opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

