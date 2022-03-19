Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $75.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.