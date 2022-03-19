Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $75.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.
SMTC stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
