Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $146.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.87% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $103.64 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.49.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $42,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.