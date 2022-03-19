HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 913,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE HNI opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HNI has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.63 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. HNI’s payout ratio is 91.85%.

In other news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,043,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,777. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 28.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

