RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.11

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$26.11 and last traded at C$26.10, with a volume of 363142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total value of C$163,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,765,101.25.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

