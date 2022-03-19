Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 628,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $82.96 on Friday. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.18.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

