C&C Group (LON:CCR) Given New GBX 288 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 292 ($3.80) to GBX 288 ($3.75) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCR. Barclays upped their price target on C&C Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday.

LON CCR opened at GBX 216.40 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 230.83. C&C Group has a 12 month low of GBX 168.60 ($2.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £850.21 million and a PE ratio of -13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

