Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.29. Amyris shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 120,725 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Amyris by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

