Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of APGOF stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Apollo Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

