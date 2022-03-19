Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Trading Down 1.4%

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.26 and last traded at $47.60. 4,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 457,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
About Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
