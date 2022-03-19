IG Group (LON:IGG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IGG. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($15.73) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.25).

IGG stock opened at GBX 807 ($10.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 788.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 807.32. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 698 ($9.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 960 ($12.48). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other news, insider June Felix purchased 6,476 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.72 ($65,012.64). Also, insider Charlie Rozes purchased 5,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £36,250 ($47,139.14).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

