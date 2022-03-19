Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.29

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.29, with a volume of 27892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

The company has a market cap of C$127.38 million and a P/E ratio of 10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.