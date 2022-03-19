NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Down 1.1%

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) was down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.44 and last traded at $38.61. Approximately 1,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

