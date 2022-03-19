Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nokia’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

NOK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. Nokia’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nokia by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 521,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nokia by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,031,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,075,000 after buying an additional 223,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nokia by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,146,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 1,410,462 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,269,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.