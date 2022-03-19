E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.95) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.29 ($13.50).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €10.71 ($11.77) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.37. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

