Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($37.71) to GBX 3,160 ($41.09) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

CCC opened at GBX 2,978 ($38.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02. Computacenter has a 1-year low of GBX 2,146 ($27.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,098 ($40.29). The company has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,694.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,766.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 49.40 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $16.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

About Computacenter (Get Rating)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.