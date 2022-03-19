Darktrace (LON:DARK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 473 ($6.15) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a report on Friday, February 11th.

DARK stock opened at GBX 448.80 ($5.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.03. Darktrace has a twelve month low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.04). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 411.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 541.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37.

In related news, insider Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.83), for a total transaction of £5,250,000 ($6,827,048.11).

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

