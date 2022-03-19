Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading Up 2.7%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) shares were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.35 and last traded at $62.40. Approximately 107,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,934,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $103.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

