TheStreet Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to D+

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

TheStreet lowered shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $144.78 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $118.20 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of -110.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

