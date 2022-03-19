Royal Bank of Canada Raises Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 470

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 470 ($6.11) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AV. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.63) to GBX 530 ($6.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.89) to GBX 520 ($6.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.09) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.02) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 504.67 ($6.56).

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 422.40 ($5.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £15.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 427.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 410.71. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 448.80 ($5.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 100 ($1.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. This represents a dividend yield of 23.93%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 44.27%.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,647 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($8,802.56). Also, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 131,938 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.94) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($651,969.31).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

