Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Head to Head Comparison

Finward Bancorp and Provident Financial Services are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Provident Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.44 $14.96 million $4.37 10.69 Provident Financial Services $489.15 million 3.77 $167.92 million $2.19 10.87

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Finward Bancorp and Provident Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Provident Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Finward Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.89%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 22.80% 9.31% 0.89% Provident Financial Services 34.33% 10.02% 1.25%

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Finward Bancorp pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Finward Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

