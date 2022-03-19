Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,100 Price Target

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,100 ($40.31) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($48.76) to GBX 3,675 ($47.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,726.11 ($48.45).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,170 ($41.22) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,186.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,831.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The company has a market capitalization of £72.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.95).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

