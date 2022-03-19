Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at Barclays

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.40) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

Bodycote stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

