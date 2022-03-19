NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $192.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.79.

NKE opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.18 and its 200 day moving average is $155.17. NIKE has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

