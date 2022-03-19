Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target Cut to €27.00

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from €31.50 ($34.62) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.