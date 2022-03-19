Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 8,600,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $900.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.