TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 74,947 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 63,353 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 227,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 51,268 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 68,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

