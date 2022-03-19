Analysts Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. ASGN reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

ASGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ASGN in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in ASGN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 7.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after buying an additional 48,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ASGN opened at $117.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02. ASGN has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

